A 19-year-old man has been arrested for murder after a shooting on Willow Lake Road on Friday night.
Daquereun Pemberton has been arrested and charged with the murder of Jason Shannon, 43, of Lancaster. Pemberton is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Pemberton turned himself in Sunday, Aug. 21, to the Lancaster Police Department.
The incident happened about 10 p.m. Aug. 19 at a residence on Willow Lake Road.
Lancaster County EMS responded to the scene and found Shannon suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
The case is still under investigation by the Coroner’s Office, Lancaster Police Department and the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force.
Anyone with information pertaining to the case should contact the Lancaster Police Department, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office or the anonymous tip line at 803-289-6040.
