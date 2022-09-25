KERSHAW — A 15-year-old girl died early Sunday, Sept. 25, after a drive-by shooting at Foxwood Apartments, 638 Country Club Road.
The girl was found dead on a couch from an apparent gunshot wound hours after shots were fired into the apartment complex.
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death as a homicide.
Deputies were initially dispatched to the Foxwood Apartments at 12:51 a.m. Sunday for shots fired at the buildings from a car traveling on Country Club Road.
Deputies located possible damage to an air conditioning unit from the gunfire and spoke with several people in the complex who heard at least one shot and heard a car speed away at the time of the shots.
Deputies found no other damage and no injuries were reported at that time.
Then at 7:05 a.m. Sunday, deputies were called back to the scene after a resident found her niece on the couch dead with a gunshot wound. The victim was visiting relatives, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Lancaster County Coroner Karla Deese was called to the scene.
Crime scene investigators came to the scene to begin the investigation, along with an agent from the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Special Victims Unit, which investigates child fatalities. A prosecutor from the 6th Circuit Solicitor’s Office also came to the scene.
Investigators believe the victim was struck by a bullet that came into the apartment through an exterior wall during the early morning shooting. They say there is no evidence that a second shooting occurred at the complex.
“There are no printable words to describe my anger toward the person or people responsible for this cowardly act of shooting a gun from a car in the road at a residential complex during the wee hours of a Sunday morning without any regard whatsoever for the lives of people inside,” said Sheriff Barry Faile.
“A completely innocent 15-year-old girl is dead and we will have bring to bear all the resources we have to solve this shooting and put the responsible party or parties in jail. Please call us if you know anything about this shooting.”
The Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone who has any information about this shooting to call 803-283-3388 or dial 911.
