For years, Lancaster teens Ivan Contreras and Shawn Fulton, both 19, couldn’t ride bicycles because of their disabilities.
Contreras was born with mild cerebral palsy, which causes him to have trouble riding a bike. Fulton, who has a speech impediment, also has trouble balancing on a bike.
But their troubles ended Aug. 7 when the Lancaster and Rock Hill chapters of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity gave the teens free custom bikes made by the nonprofit Image Center VME in Maryland, in partnership with the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, 2nd District, in Maryland.
When the fraternity in Maryland got in touch with the local Kappa Alpha and Kappa Pi chapters in Lancaster and Rock Hill, the chapters were quick to help find disabled students in need.
The fraternity got in touch with Lancaster High School’s principal and guidance counselors, who in turn got in touch with the teens’ teachers.
“It’s all about giving back to the community,” said Lancaster Kappa Pi President Al Barnes. “You know there are so many ways that organizations can apply it, via activity or project of that nature. This is another way of showing we are trying to be supportive of helping out our young people.”
For six months, VME Image program director Angela Tyler kept in touch with the parents and teachers through Zoom. What did Fulton need specifically done to the bike? What did Contreras need?
“This bike is going to help get rid of (Ivan’s) fear of riding bikes,” said his mom, Dominga Contreras. “And I’m thankful for Ms. Angela for getting him this bike, because otherwise I wouldn’t have been able to get him the bike.”
The local chapters were able to help get everything relayed back to Maryland. Through team effort, the bikes were finished — all to surprise the teens at the Lancaster High outdoor basketball court.
And what a surprise it was. Fulton thought he had come to the school to sign up for more classes, but was surprised with a bike instead.
The seats are wider, the handlebars are adaptive and the bikes have outrigger wheels — everything the teen’s needed to ride comfortably.
The teens and their families were extremely grateful.
“We sure do appreciate the gentlemen that put this together,” said Fulton’s mom, Marci Fulton. “And appreciated everything they did. And thank them.”
He “rode the bicycle all day yesterday after we got home, and he rode it today, too,” his mother said.
“When Ivan’s mother saw Ivan peddling a bike, oh my goodness, she was just overwhelmed,” said Dwayne White, president of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, 2nd District.
“Watching a parent just absolutely light up and become emotional because they’re seeing their child pedal a bicycle and never thought that could happen because of their child’s disability, I can’t even begin to tell you how that feels, and as many times as I’ve seen it, it still moves me.”