For about two months, 1 John 4:4 has been stirring in my heart. The author of the three epistles of John was the beloved disciple of Christ and it seems that John had a very clear idea of how powerful and strong Jesus was.
I think John might have had help from heaven in realizing that, and those of us living in the 2022 time frame just might need to be reminded of this powerful fact. John wanted you and I to know that the same Jesus who was strong then is strong now in us.
Let’s look at how this verse is written: “You, dear children, are from God and have overcome them, because the one who is in you is greater than the one who is in the world” 1 John 4:4 (NIV).
The one that you have accepted into your physical body at salvation is greater than the one that is in anyone’s body that is not saved and are servants of Satan. The moment you allowed Jesus to come into your heart is the day you became an overcomer. You overcame fear, shame and intimidation and your appreciation for the greatness of a saving God was felt. It is exciting to become an overcomer.
In this verse, John seems to be reminding everyone that they are still from God, and that they can continue their overcoming walk. God is not just a one-time rescuer. He is a continuous, everyday, all-day-long God within you. He is constantly bringing you through situations, issues and hard times.
John takes his readers back in time and tells them they have overcome.
When you were a sinner and just beginning your walk with God, you overcame. You had a most powerful overcoming experience. God was greater in you at that moment than the devil was in the world. He is still God and greater in you than the devil in the world in this present time.
How great was that experience? Well, immediately you changed your citizenship from hell to heaven, your position from lost to saved, and now a play on words, you moved from ugly feet to “purty” feet. Isaiah 57:2: “How beautiful on the mountains are the feet of those who bring good news, who proclaim salvation.” It was a dramatic overcoming experience. He is not in you just to have a place to stay, He is in you for a reason.
John wanted the Christians to remember to be brave and not to be fearful of the one who is spreading false information everywhere, even into believers. Sometimes, we look at what we think is a huge problem that God can’t handle. But there is nothing that God in you can’t handle. Often we let ourselves be bullied for no reason. We don’t realize who we are and who is in us. He is the one that defeated death, hell and the grave and He is in us.
Too often, we have stepped down, stepped back and been stepped on, but God wants us to be the ones doing the stepping up. Yes, we are a different kind of people because we have strong beliefs in the King of Kings, who is Jesus.
Please understand that Christ is really dwelling in us right now and God’s goal is to make us powerful, successful and like Christ. God is at work. He is sovereign. He is busy changing lives and all believers have the potential to overcome evil.
The same devil that we have backed up from and allowed to intimidate us is the same one that couldn’t keep Jesus in the tomb, couldn’t keep him in hell. “In Him we live and move and exist” (Acts 17:28). Jesus tells us, “In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world” (John 16:33 NIV). Since Christ has overcome the world, we have overcome the world and we do not have to live a defeated and fearful life.
He that is in us is greater than he that is in the world. Greater is the forgiveness living in us than the condemnation from the world. Greater is the joy in me than the sadness in the world. Greater is Christ in me than the crises in the world.
Marvin Kell Tennant III is senior pastor of Zamar Church in Lancaster.
Marvin Kell Tennant III is senior pastor of Zamar Church in Lancaster.