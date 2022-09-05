For about two months, 1 John 4:4 has been stirring in my heart. The author of the three epistles of John was the beloved disciple of Christ and it seems that John had a very clear idea of how powerful and strong Jesus was.

I think John might have had help from heaven in realizing that, and those of us living in the 2022 time frame just might need to be reminded of this powerful fact. John wanted you and I to know that the same Jesus who was strong then is strong now in us.

Marvin Kell Tennant III is senior pastor of Zamar Church in Lancaster.

