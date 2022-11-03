Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson have spent the last year-and-a-half in jail and that’s where they will spend the rest of their lives.
The pair, connected to separate crime sprees in three states that resulted in five deaths, at least three people wounded, a high-speed chase and a week-long manhunt in Chester County, were sentenced to life with no chance of parole Wednesday, Nov. 2.
Terry pleaded guilty to 13 counts of attempted murder, two counts of murder and various weapons charges. Simpson pleaded guilty to seven attempted murder counts, two counts of murder and charges related to accessory, arson and weapons charges.
Judge Brian Gibbons rendered the verdict.
“The two of you will spend the rest of your natural lives in the South Carolina Department of Corrections,” Gibbons said. “Good luck to you.”
They still technically have to stand trial for murders in Missouri and Tennessee, but their plea deal is considered “universal” and will spare them the death penalty in all the cases.
Crime spree
The two admitted to carrying out multiple shootings on May 2, 2021. That was the day Simpson’s husband, Eugene, was reported missing. Sixth Circuit Solicitor Randy Newman said in court that the two not only killed Eugene (who fathered two children with Adrienne), buy they lured him to his death.
“There had been some planning,” Newman said. “He willfully got in a car with them. They drove out in Richburg on Stroud Road and made him think the car was breaking down.”
When Eugene got out of the car, he was shot multiple times in the head and abdomen. His body was left in a ditch and not found until May 18.
That same day, they went to the York County home of Thomas Hardin, whom they knew. He was found shot to death later that day.
At some point, they stopped by the home of Simpson’s aunt and set it on fire. When someone driving by pulled in, Terry shot at them. They rammed the car he and Simpson were in, but the two managed to escape.
They later fired into a Chester home, where they shot John Sims, whom Terry knew, and Jeremy Robinson.
Before the spree ended, they also fired shots in the drive-through line of the Chester Taco Bell, wounding a man.
Investigators in Chester and York counties deduced fairly quickly that all the shootings and the arson were connected.
Murders on the road
On May 15, the two carried out another pair of shootings in St. Louis, Mo.
About 10:50 p.m., they shot at an elderly couple in their car, killing Barbara Goodkin and wounding her husband, Stanley. Less than an hour later, Dr. Sergei Zacharev was shot and killed as he waited for an Uber. The murders were quickly identified as being connected and police went to a hotel where Terry and Simpson were believed to be staying, but they had already left by then.
Early May 17, police in Memphis, Tenn., found Danterrio Coats, who had been shot and killed in an apparent robbery. By early June, Terry and Simpson were connected to that crime.
Chase and manhunt
By late May 17, the two were back in Chester County, where Deputy Sydney Canipe found them in the parking lot of the Richburg Bojangles. When she pulled into investigate, they fled, leading deputies on a 100-mph chase through two counties.
Terry fired at the deputies, with one of his bullets piercing Canipe’s windshield and hitting the driver’s seat headrest just inches above her head.
Terry and Simpson wrecked their car near Lewisville High School. She was captured there, but he made it into some nearby woods and managed to evade arrest for almost a full week.
Hundreds of officers from agencies all over the state assisted in the manhunt, including 16 officers from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Eventually, Terry was found sleeping in a clearing and arrested without a shot being fired.