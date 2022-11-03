LANNWS-11-05-22 TRIAL 1

Tyler Terry is shown to a seat in the courtroom Wednesday, Nov. 2, where he pleaded guilty to 13 counts of attempted murder, two counts of murder and various weapons charges.

 Brian Garner

Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson have spent the last year-and-a-half in jail and that’s where they will spend the rest of their lives.

The pair, connected to separate crime sprees in three states that resulted in five deaths, at least three people wounded, a high-speed chase and a week-long manhunt in Chester County, were sentenced to life with no chance of parole Wednesday, Nov. 2.

