The S.C. Department of Education released test scores this week and the majority of students in Lancaster County School District are making the grades.
The 2022 SC Ready scores were released Tuesday, Sept. 6, for students in grades three through eight for English language arts (ELA) and math.
SC Ready are statewide assessments for those subjects and every student in grades three through eight is required to take these exams.
“We applaud our students for making gains on the math and ELA testing across the district,” said Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Phipps. “We are proud of all our students and staff as they have all persevered through uncharted water the last few years. We are looking forward to seeing more progress together.”
Students across the state seem to be doing better in ELA than in math. Nearly 47% of students tested met or exceeded expectations in ELA during the 2021-22 school year across the state. That is an increase from about 42% in 2020-21 and 45% in 2018-19.
Math is up slightly across the state to 39% in 2021-22 from 37% in 2020-21, but down from 45% in 2018-19 before the pandemic.
Lancaster County students ELA results echo the state’s. Slightly more than 48% of students tested met or exceeded expectations during the 2021-22 school year here. That is an increase from about 42% in 2020-21, but down from 46% in 2018-19.
Local math scores are higher than the state’s with 45.6% here meeting or exceeding expectations, up from 40.5% in 2021-22, but still down slightly from 46.7% in 2018-19 before the pandemic.
Locally, most students are near or above the state averages in the last testing cycle.
In ELA, the best scoring group is fourth-graders with 56.7% meeting or exceeding expectations. Students in third and fifth grade locally were above the state average at 49.3% and 52.4% respectively, while students in sixth and eighth grades were right at the state average with scores of 46.2% and 45.6% respectively. Local seventh-graders fared the worst, with only 38.3% meeting or exceeding ELA expectations.
In math, three of the six local grades tested are way above the state average of 39%. The highest-scoring group is fourth-graders with 59% meeting or exceeding expectations. Next were third-graders with 56.9% and then fifth-graders with 50.9%. At 38.8%, local sixth-graders are right at the state average. Seventh- and eighth-graders are below the state average at 33.2% and 35% respectively.
SC PASS scores
The state also has a science-based assessment test called SC PASS that is given to fourth-, sixth- and eighth-graders. State assessments weren’t given to eighth-grade students during the 2020-21 or 2021-22 school years.
The state average last year was 46% for 2021-22, up from 43% in 2020-21, but down from 49% in 2018-19.
For Lancaster County schools, fourth-graders were above the state average at 50.4% for meeting or exceeding expectations in science and sixth-graders were at 43.5%, a little below the state average.
Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.
