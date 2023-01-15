CHEVY CHASE, Md. — FCP and joint venture partner Crosland Southeast announced the acquisition and groundbreaking of The Exchange at Indian Land in November 2022.

The mixed-use development site at Charlotte Highway and Possum Hollow Road includes more than 700 housing units and 35,000 square feet of retail space.

— Submitted by PRNewswire on behalf of FCP and Crosland Southeast

