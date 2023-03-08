LANNWS-03-11-23 LAZYBIRDS PREVIEW

The Lazybirds Band includes, from left, standing, founder Jay Brown, James T. Browne, Brad Pope and Oliver Johnston, and seated, Cas Sochacki and Mitch Johnston. They will play Saturday, March 18, at the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center.

 supplied

The Lazybirds, a crowd favorite, is returning to the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center with its rollicking blend of country, bluegrass, ragtime and folk music. The multi-talented band of six will take the stage at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18.

This is the first of three concerts the Lazybirds will play at the CAC this year.

Trending Videos