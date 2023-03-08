The Lazybirds, a crowd favorite, is returning to the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center with its rollicking blend of country, bluegrass, ragtime and folk music. The multi-talented band of six will take the stage at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18.
This is the first of three concerts the Lazybirds will play at the CAC this year.
Guitarist Jay Brown, founder of Lazybirds, is excited about its upcoming performance.
“We are greatly looking forward to being back at the CAC,” he said. “We are bringing the ‘Big Six.’”
He will play guitar and harmonica. The other five are James T. Browne on drum and vocals, Brad Pope on mandolin and tenor guitar, Cas Sochacki on bass and pedal steel guitar, Mitch Johnston on bass and guitar, and Mitch’s son Oliver Johnston on piano.
Brown shared that the Lazybirds will soon be recording a new album, “Goin’ Places.”
“It’s a collection of classic and original songs all about trains, planes, automobiles, horses, walking and towns, states and countries,” he said. “Basically, it’s about any place you can go and any way you can get there.”
The Lazybirds’ spirited vocals and “old-timey” music are accompanied by guitar, harmonica, piano, banjo, drums, mandolin, dobro and bass. Patrons will leave delighted and fully entertained. And for those wishing to take the sound home, the band will have CDs for sale at the concert.
The Lazybirds’ special connection with Lancaster is one factor that keeps them coming back. Another is sponsorship.
Concert organizer John Craig expressed gratitude for Larry Cauthen and friends who sponsor the Lazybirds’ concerts.
“Larry has been able to recruit five or six co-sponsors for every Lazybirds concert at the CAC, and each time, the mix of sponsors is different, so the burden is not too great on any one person. Larry is setting a great example of what is needed to ensure the long-term future of concerts at the CAC,” Craig said. “We hope to recruit more lead sponsors like Larry. He is a very good friend of the CAC, and we value that.”
Anyone interested in financially backing performers can reach out to Craig at 367-604-2179 or at jecraig66@gmail.com. Funds provided for concerts are tax-deductible.
The Cultural Arts Center is housed in the restored and expanded Old Presbyterian Church at 307 W. Gay St. Built in 1862, it was the first brick church in Lancaster County. The French Gothic Revival-style architecture features an arch over the sanctuary, a three-sided balcony and breathtaking stained-glass windows, some reaching nearly 20 feet high.
Craig encourages patrons to buy their tickets early online. Advance tickets, $15 each, are available online at www.lcshp.org. Patrons should call 803-287-6826 if they have any difficulties on the website. Tickets at the door are $20.
For more information on The Lazybirds, visit its Facebook page and website, www.lazybirds.net.
For more information on upcoming events at the Cultural Arts Center, visit www.lcshp.org.