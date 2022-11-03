LANNWS-11-05-22 LAZYBIRDS PREVIEW album cover

The Lazybirds are returning to the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. The Lazybirds, a local fan-favorite, return the love with their feel-good energy as they breathe new life into old American roots music, blues, folk, bluegrass and country.

Jay Brown, founder and guitarist of Lazybirds, is looking forward to their third visit this year to the old downtown church.

Trending Videos