The Lazybirds are returning to the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. The Lazybirds, a local fan-favorite, return the love with their feel-good energy as they breathe new life into old American roots music, blues, folk, bluegrass and country.
Jay Brown, founder and guitarist of Lazybirds, is looking forward to their third visit this year to the old downtown church.
“We are looking forward to being back at the LCAC,” he said. “We want folks to have fun at our shows, and, hopefully, get an emotional and spiritual lift.” The rest of the band includes Brad Pope on mandolin and tenor guitar; James Browne on drums and vocals; Mitchell Johnston on big bass; and Oliver Johnston, a second-generation Lazybird, on keys.
Brown said they are happy to have Mitchell Johnston, their original bassist and vocalist, back in the band. He was one of the founding members back in 1996. “We’ll be dusting off some of the old classics that we cut our teeth on, infused with new energy, thanks to the immeasurable talents of Oliver and the reignited enthusiasm of his papa Mitch,” Brown said.
The Lazybirds’ spirited vocals and “old-timey” music are accompanied by guitar, harmonica, piano, banjo, drums, mandolin, dobro and bass. Patrons will leave delighted and fully entertained. And for those wishing to take the sound home, the band will have CDs for sale at the concert.
“The Lazybirds never fail to delight their audience,” said concert organizer John Craig. “They are energetic, polished and clearly love the music they play and sing—their vibe is infectious.”
The Lazybirds’ special connection with Lancaster is one factor that keeps them coming back. Another is sponsorship.
Craig expressed gratitude for Larry Cauthen and friends who sponsor the Lazybirds’ concerts.
“Larry is setting a great example of what is needed to ensure the long-term future of concerts at the CAC,” Craig said. “We hope to recruit more sponsors like Larry.”
Anyone interested in financially backing performers should reach out to Craig at 367-604-2179 or jecraig66@gmail.com. Funds provided for concerts are tax-deductible.
The Cultural Arts Center is housed in the Old Presbyterian Church, 307 W. Gay Street, Lancaster.
Craig encourages those interested in attending concerts to buy their tickets early — $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased at the website, www.lcshp.org. Patrons are encouraged to call 803-287-6826 if they have any difficulties on the website. For more information on The Lazybirds, visit their Facebook page and website, www.lazybirds.net.