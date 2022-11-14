Lancaster County Council of the Arts invites you to join them for the annual “Nutcracker” ballet at the Lancaster High School Multipurpose Building on Monday, Nov. 21.
The LCCA welcomes the Columbia City Ballet for this classic ballet performance that includes many young local dancers from across Lancaster County.
This is a Kennedy Center partnership event, sponsored by the Lancaster County Council of the Arts, Lancaster County School District and the city of Lancaster.
“The LCCA is proud to have sponsored the ‘Nutcracker’ ballet experience for student dancers in Lancaster for many years now,” said LCCA Executive Director Debbie Jaillette.
“We have watched our appreciative audiences from near and far grow and we now consider this holiday performance a wonderful holiday tradition in our community.
“We are particularly grateful every year for our Kennedy Center partners, corporate sponsors, Columbia City Ballet, Dance U and the talented teachers of the arts in our schools,” she said. “Please join us on Monday, Nov. 21.”
The event will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at the Lancaster High School Multipurpose Building, 325 Woodland Drive, Lancaster. Event tickets are $30 for general admission and $25 for LCCA members. Immediate family members of performers may buy tickets at the LCCA member price. Children 10 and under may receive one free child admission with every one adult ticket purchased by completing a coloring sheet.