I have never understood the Bible story of the prodigal son. I always felt that it was so unfair that the son who followed the rules and worked hard was overlooked and not celebrated like his lame loser brother. That all changed for me a couple of years ago.

It was the morning of Christmas Eve and I got up early, had my cup of coffee, bundled up in some warm clothes and took a walk with my two dogs down to the creek while my family slept.

Melanie Knight is a wife, mom and writer with a passion for helping you elevate the everyday. Check out her blog, www.theluckwife.life or find her on Instagram, Titktok or YouTube @the_lucky_wife.

Trending Videos