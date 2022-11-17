I have never understood the Bible story of the prodigal son. I always felt that it was so unfair that the son who followed the rules and worked hard was overlooked and not celebrated like his lame loser brother. That all changed for me a couple of years ago.
It was the morning of Christmas Eve and I got up early, had my cup of coffee, bundled up in some warm clothes and took a walk with my two dogs down to the creek while my family slept.
We have two rescue dogs. Colt is a gorgeous chocolate Lab/Australian shepherd mix we adopted from the Lancaster SPCA at Walmart in 2005. Our other dog, Bugle Boy (named for his heralding barks and howls every time we come home) is a purebred beagle who finally trusted us enough to let us pet him after he lived in the woods near our house for years. We think he was dumped by a hunter because he is gun shy.
Our yard is fenced in with an invisible fence so our dogs can frolic in the woods chasing squirrels and rabbits, splash around in the shallow creek and all around enjoy their little doggie country lives within the safety of our yard and avoiding the busy Camp Creek Road traffic.
Back to our walk. I came across what looked like a dirt landing strip on the edge of the fence line and figured this must be where Colt would scratch and bark at a squirrel across the line that he desperately wanted to chase.
I looked at Colt and he raised his little doggie eyebrows and I thought — yep, he just wants to cross the line, smell around and check it out. I knelt down and took off his collar. He immediately bolted off over the line and kept running.
I started screaming his name as he ran way, way off in a huge arc until I couldn’t see him anymore. I stood there in the cold and did not know what to do next.
Then I heard two gunshots in the distance.
“Oh, dear God,” I prayed, “Please don’t tell me they mistook my brown dog for a deer and shot him!”
I called more for Colt. He still didn’t come. I screamed for him until my throat was sore.How could I be so stupid? Why did I take his collar off? Why would a dog that had everything leave for whatever was out there? If a hunter did shoot him by mistake, I had now ruined Christmas and had to tell my son his dog was dead because I was stupid.
I made my way back to the house. There was no way I could search in the woods on my own, so I went to wake up my husband Tommie.
To his credit, he just said, “Oh my God,” and started getting dressed to come help me search for Colt before our son woke up. Tommie could have really let me have it, but he didn’t. I think the look on my face let him know I had already beat myself up enough.
Not wanting to waste time, I went back outside and into the woods calling for Colt. At first I thought I was hearing things, but then it got louder. I could hear a dog barking in the distance. I listened again, it was not just any dog, but my dog.
I ran to where the dirt strip was in the woods, and there he sat on the other side wanting to come back across the line, but scared to.
Tears streaming down my face, I ran to him and sank down on my knees in the dirt and frantically hugged him. My dog was alive and he had come home.
I didn’t care why he left or that he didn’t come to me when I called him. I didn’t care what he went after or why he decided to leave the safety of our home. I had no desire to punish him because all I cared about was having him safe in my arms.
That’s when I finally understood the story of the prodigal son and why his homecoming was a reason to celebrate.
It’s funny how God uses simple things to teach us complex lessons.
Needless to say, both dogs enjoyed some extra treats that Christmas.
