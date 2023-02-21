Theodore Roosevelt “Junebug” Tate, 69, passed away Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.
He was the son of the Rev. Fannie Anthony Tate and the late Theodore Tate.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Theodore Roosevelt “Junebug” Tate, 69, passed away Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.
He was the son of the Rev. Fannie Anthony Tate and the late Theodore Tate.
Theodore was married to Regina Rutledge Tate.
Survivors include his wife, Regina Tate; six children, Nathedious Mills, Tajuan Price, Dieon Tate, Jada Tate, Antoin Rutledge and Ladia Rutledge; his mother, the Rev. Fannie Tate; one brother, Eugene Addison; one sister, Ella Tate; and seven grandchildren.
His funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Stewart Funeral home.
Viewing will be 3-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24.
Sign the online registry at stewart