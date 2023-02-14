Thomas C. Williams, 88, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
A son of the late John Arthur Williams and late Corrie Mobley Williams, he was born Jan. 15, 1934, in Lancaster.
His funeral service was 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at Steele Hill AME Zion Church, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing was 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Survivors include two daughters, Robin Massey-Jones and Angela Massey; goddaughter, Celetia Springs; five sons, Jeffery Scott Williams, Arthur Jerone Williams, Gregory Williams, Donald Hyatt and Thomas Jr. Williams; and two sisters, Marion Adams and Lucille Latta.
Condolences may be sent to crawfh@comporium.net.