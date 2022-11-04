LANCASTER — Mr. Thomas Roland Grier, 78, passed away Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at his home.
He was born Aug. 11, 1944, in Lancaster, the son of the late Rev. Grover Cleveland Grier and the late Willie Elizabeth Stroud Grier. He was the husband of Janice Deese Grier.
Mr. Grier proudly served in the U.S. Navy and in the Navy Reserve. He was an outdoorsman who loved working outside with his tractors and cows. He enjoyed history, talking politics, and was an avid sports fan. Mr. Grier was a fighter; he fought a courageous battle with cancer and won. He loved his family dearly, especially his grandchildren, who held a special place in his heart, along with his “granddogs,” Trex and Bear. Mr. Grier’s family will always remember him as a living legend. Mr. Grier was a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church.
Mr. Grier is survived by his wife of 54 years, Janice D. Grier; his son, Jonathan Thomas Grier (Keri Johnson Grier) of Blythewood; his daughter, Jessica Grier Griffin (BJ) of Lancaster; two grandchildren, Christian James Griffin and Vivienne Lee Grier; his four brothers, Robert “Sonny” Grier, William “Bill” Grier” (Brenda), Wesley Grier (Rosalind) and Marshall Grier; four sisters, Barbara Hefley (James), Sandra Carnes, Susan Maciaricello (Bob) and Maxine Roof; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and three sisters, Jettie Caskey, Bonnie Galloway and Edria Payne.
The celebration of life service for Mr. Grier was held at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Oak Hill Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Cliff Henson. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family received friends 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at Burgess Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, memorial contributions can be made to Oak Hill Baptist Church, 6437 Oak Hill Church Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mr. Thomas Grier.