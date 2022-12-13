LANCASTER — Mr. Thomas Wendell Williams, 65, of Lancaster passed away Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Atrium Health-Union in Monroe.

He was born June 28, 1957, in Lancaster, a son of the late James Harold Williams and Zulene Sullivan Williams. Wendell was a lifelong member of White Springs Baptist Church, where he served as an usher and worked in the nursery. He was active in the men’s prayer group and loved working with children. Wendell was also an avid roller skater. He loved the beach, mountains, theme parks, Star Trek and super hero movies. Wendell loved big and people loved him big back and he never met a stranger.

