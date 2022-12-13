LANCASTER — Mr. Thomas Wendell Williams, 65, of Lancaster passed away Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Atrium Health-Union in Monroe.
He was born June 28, 1957, in Lancaster, a son of the late James Harold Williams and Zulene Sullivan Williams. Wendell was a lifelong member of White Springs Baptist Church, where he served as an usher and worked in the nursery. He was active in the men’s prayer group and loved working with children. Wendell was also an avid roller skater. He loved the beach, mountains, theme parks, Star Trek and super hero movies. Wendell loved big and people loved him big back and he never met a stranger.
A service to celebrate the life of Wendell will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at White Springs Baptist Church, with the Rev. Brad Threatt and the Rev. Tim Williams officiating. Burial will be in Lancaster Memorial Park.
Wendell is survived by two brothers, the Rev. Tim Williams of Pageland, and Dean Williams (Beth) of Huntersville, N.C.; a sister, Annette Carpenter (Tim) of Indian Trail, N.C.; four nieces and four nephews; and his companion and friend, Pansy Wilson of Lancaster.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. Thursday at White Springs Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to White Springs Baptist Church, 1249 Grace Ave., Lancaster, SC 29720.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Williams.