LANCASTER — Mr. Thomas “Tommy” Yancey Collins, 73, passed away Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

He was born July 19, 1949, in Lancaster, a son of the late Glenn Collins and Frances Bowers Collins. He was the husband of Becky Gardner Collins. Tommy was employed with Sonny Bowers Dodge for 35-plus years and enjoyed his work as service manager. He was an avid deer hunter and fisherman. Tommy also enjoyed cutting grass and working in his yard. He was a fantastic softball and baseball player and loved the game. Tommy was a friend to many and went the extra mile to make sure they were taken care of. Family was most important to him, and he loved his family dearly.

