LANCASTER — Mr. Thomas “Tommy” Yancey Collins, 73, passed away Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
He was born July 19, 1949, in Lancaster, a son of the late Glenn Collins and Frances Bowers Collins. He was the husband of Becky Gardner Collins. Tommy was employed with Sonny Bowers Dodge for 35-plus years and enjoyed his work as service manager. He was an avid deer hunter and fisherman. Tommy also enjoyed cutting grass and working in his yard. He was a fantastic softball and baseball player and loved the game. Tommy was a friend to many and went the extra mile to make sure they were taken care of. Family was most important to him, and he loved his family dearly.
Tommy is survived by his wife of 54 years, Becky Collins; three daughters, Stacy Collins, Bridget Phillips (Andy) and Crystal Beckham (Mike); four grandchildren, Michael Beckham, Noah Phillips, Logan Phillips and Jon Beckham; brother, Art Collins (Sheila); sister-in-law, Lynne Knight (Tom); and many special nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The celebration of life graveside service for Tommy was held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at Burgess Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 1664 Flat Creek Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
