LANNWS-02-01-23 JW HOLOCAUST

This is the uniform that Jehovah's Witnesses in Nazi concentration camps wore. It shows their unique uniform symbol – the purple triangle.

 courtesy of JW.org

On Friday, Jan. 27, the world marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a symbolic date to commemorate the victims of Nazism. Murderous Nazi terror targeted millions for reasons of biology, nationality or political ideology.

But few people know that the Nazis’ victims included thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses, who suffered for their Christian faith.

from Jehovah’s Witnesses

Trending Videos