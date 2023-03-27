Three Lancaster County mothers raised concerns to the school district after they felt violence threats involving their children was not adequately addressed and disciplined. Two conflicts involved school-shooting threats, and the other a self-harm threat, which all three women said were not properly handled by the district.
Shooting threat
The mother of an Indian Land Intermediate School student, who asked to remain anonymous, said her son brought a school-shooting threat to his teacher, but no report was made, nor was any action taken.
“A child said they were gonna bring a gun into school and shoot them (her son and his friends),” the mother said. “My son's fear is that they're out in the trailers, so he feels more at risk, because he's in the trailers and not in the main school building.”
The mother said her son reported this threat to his teacher, but the teacher did not report it to higher administration.
“When that situation occurred, the teacher walked in the room, and my son and the two other kids ran up to her and told her,” the mother said. “She (the teacher) never reported it to anybody.”
The mother said she first learned about this incident not from the school, but from overhearing her son and his friends talk about it at a birthday party.
“He (my son) pulls up an email that this child had sent — not just to the classmates, but also to the teacher — apologizing, saying that she's really been struggling with anxiety," the mother said. "I have a psychology and social work background, so I'm like, ‘oh my God, this poor kid, please help, someone.’”
According to Bryan Vaughn, Lancaster County School District director of communications, safety and transportation, teachers are required to report threats to administration.
“The principal or assistant principal should notify the parents both of the accused and victim they have disposed of any complaint,” Vaughn said. “Also any special procedures should be given to the parties as well.”
Vaughn also said “very little information can be given in regards to discipline or therapeutic interventions, due to privacy laws.”
Bullying escalates to shooting threat
Judy Lisenby, grandmother of 12-year old Brylen Lisenby, a student at A.R. Rucker Middle School, said her daughter, Brylen’s mother, has sent Vaughn numerous emails detailing the bullying her daughter has encountered, but has yet to hear back.
The conflict involving Brylen began with a physical fight at school between her and another student, when that student slapped her during class amidst a dispute in December.
“She (Brylen’s mom) sent Bryan Vaughn, and I’m not sure who she copied on that email, and she sent it every day,” Lisenby said. “They haven’t received anything from them (district personnel).”
Lisenby said the bullying situation was getting better between her granddaughter and the others, until one of the girls sent a Snapchat to the group about a month ago saying, “I don’t fight, I shoot.”
“These girls were scared to go to school the next week, because they had threatened them,” Lisenby said. “They do have screenshots of the Snapchats.”
Lisenby said the situation is growing worse again, and she feels like A.R. Rucker is sweeping the matter under the rug.
“Last year, the principal at North did follow through with it,” Lisenby said. "She called the police and she made a police report.”
Suicidal teen left alone
The mother of an Andrew Jackson High School junior, who asked to remain anonymous, also brought forward concerns about school safety in the district.
“He had a severe meltdown in the presence of several AJHS staff members and issued a self-harm threat. No time was wasted in completing the necessary paperwork to keep him home until this was handled,” the mother said.
“But when I arrived at the school a little after 2 p.m. to sign him out for the day, I met my son, alone, sitting in the front hallway with no staff member watching him or checking in to the mindset of my son.”
The mother of the AJHS student said she reached out to the district with concerns that her special-needs child was left alone in a vulnerable time, after a self-harm threat, and the district replied, telling her that “at no time was (her son) left unsupervised.”
She emailed back to dispute that claim, and said she has not heard back since.
“This absolutely infuriates me, and I'd like to know how many instances and complaints (have been) received for this same issue,” she said.
District at 'disadvantage'
“Every case is different and must be evaluated by the supporting facts. We do everything we can do to find common ground solutions, but, unfortunately, we can’t always do that and sometimes disagree," Vaughn said. "The district is often times put at a real disadvantage, because we can’t tell all sides of a story because of privacy laws. Because of this, sometimes information gets distorted.”
Lisenby said the district's inaction makes her angry, and she wants to see more be done.
“I want them to take her out of that school,” she said. “But she doesn’t want to leave the school, because her friends are there. I just want that school to be safe.”
According to Vaughn, the district has “a process to deal with threats that includes looking at the therapeutic and discipline needs for the threatened and those needs of the victim.”
Vaughn also said “each case is assessed on its own merits.”
These three cases add to the growing tension around school safety, spearheaded by Natalie Lesnefsky, who has been fighting the district for the last nine weeks, since her daughter was the subject of a murder threat via text sent by a classmate at Indian Land Middle School.
At the March 21 school board meeting, nine of the 17 public forum comments criticized the district’s handling of violent threats in recent months, and demanded the violent threat assessment be made public for parents to see and distribute.
“The actions of district leadership are dangerous and embarrassing,” Demetra Cornwall said during the forum. “Our community deserves better and we seriously need new leadership, who take safety issues seriously, before we have a tragedy. It's too little, too late.”