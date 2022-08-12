A 3-year-old girl has been reported missing from Lancaster.
A 3-year-old girl has been reported missing from Lancaster.
Zoya Meredith is a Black female and was last seen wearing a pink tank top and pink shorts.
The child has been missing since about 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, and was last seen with her biological mom, Cherrica Nichole “Nikki” Meredith, 35. The mother was driving a 2013 silver four-door Buick.
The mother is prohibited by the Department of Social Services with having contact with Zoya, according to the Lancaster Police Department.
Anyone with information about Zoya's whereabouts is urged to contact the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-3313 or by calling or texting the anonymous tip line at 803-289-6040.
Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.
