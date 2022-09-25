LEXINGTON — The Lancaster High School Bruins were looking to continue their early-season momentum, but host White Knoll High School had other ideas.
The Timberwolves, on homecoming night, used a fast start to fuel a 48-7 win over the Bruins on Friday, Sept. 23.
White Knoll, a Lexington County Class 5A school ranked eighth and off to its best start in school history, ignited for 21 first-quarter points on the way to a 28-7 halftime edge and the eventual 41-point win.
The 6-0 Timberwolves built a 21-0 lead, with Jesse Ross scoring two of his three touchdowns in the early surge, and quarterback Landon Sharpe, who accounted for three touchdowns on the night, tossing a 22-yard TD pass to Austin Cunningham.
“We wanted to go in there and get a win entering region play, but White Knoll had a great game plan and executed it well,” said Lancaster head coach Marcus Surratt. “We were unable to establish any flow and rhythm. It was like we were playing in sand with no traction.”
White Knoll scored on its first drive, with Sharpe connecting with Cunningham ahead of Ross tallying on runs of 7 and 2 yards.
Ross ran for 83 yards in 16 carries on the night.
Lancaster, which dipped to 3-2, finally answered with Zi Moffatt grabbing a 25-yard touchdown pass from DaKarai Vann. Daniel Vincent added the extra point to make it 21-7 with 9:13 in the first half.
Ross came back with his third touchdown to cap a 2-yard drive following a Bruins turnover.
White Knoll had 354 yards total offense, with 193 through the air.
In the second half, the Timberwolves maintained control with Sharpe scoring on a 4-yard run and later hitting Hasan Lee on an 8-yard scoring strike.
White Knoll wrapped up the scoring, with D.J. Dingle scoring on a 15-yard run with 3:25 left.
Defensively, Colby Small and Xavier Graham led Lancaster with eight tackles each. Graham also had an interception. Buddy Poag posted six tackles, four unassisted hits and 2.5 tackles for loss.
On offense for Lancaster, Vann ran for 54 yards on 12 carries, while Mikel McCollum had 11 carries for 53 yards. Ladarius Cloud had five kickoff returns for 153 yards, with a long of 50 yards, for a 30.6 average.
Lancaster opens Region 3-4A play Thursday, Sept. 29, with a visit to Rock Hill to face Northwestern.
“We’ve got to regroup and work to eliminate mistakes because we start region play and we have to be on top of our game,” Surratt said.