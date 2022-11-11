LANCASTER — Mr. Timothy Brown “Tim” Carnes, 64, of Lancaster passed away Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at his home.
He was born June 4, 1958, in Monroe, N.C., a son of the late Billy Brown Carnes and Chloe Ann Wright Carnes. Mr. Carnes was a member of the Wannamaker Lodge No. 329. He attended church at the House of Prayer. Mr. Carnes was a member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Edneyville, N.C. He loved his family and was a Christian man.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Carnes was held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Lancaster Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Dr. Brian Melton and the Rev. Calvin Snipes officiating.
Mr. Carnes is survived by his wife, Cynthia Kay Reeves Carnes of Lancaster; a daughter, Tina Ann Carnes of Lancaster; a brother, Mark Carnes and his wife, Suzanne, of Lancaster; two sisters, Sandra Morgan and Larnell Deese, both of Lancaster; two grandchildren, Tinsley Oliver and Case Oliver; and three honorary grandchildren, Albree, Kolby and Branson Hammond.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Alicia Nichole Carnes.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Carnes.