LANCASTER — Mr. Timothy Brown “Tim” Carnes, 64, of Lancaster passed away Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at his home.

He was born June 4, 1958, in Monroe, N.C., a son of the late Billy Brown Carnes and Chloe Ann Wright Carnes. Mr. Carnes was a member of the Wannamaker Lodge No. 329. He attended church at the House of Prayer. Mr. Carnes was a member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Edneyville, N.C. He loved his family and was a Christian man.

