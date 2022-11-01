LANCASTER — Timothy Mark Adams, 59, died Oct. 30, 2022.
His funeral service is 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home, with burial following at Lancaster Memorial Park Cemetery.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
LANCASTER — Timothy Mark Adams, 59, died Oct. 30, 2022.
His funeral service is 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home, with burial following at Lancaster Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation is 1-2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Timmy was born Feb. 24, 1963, in Lancaster, a son of the late John Evans Adams and Mary Lathan Adams.
Timmy is survived by his brother, Bennie Adams (Shirley); niece, Jamie Knight (Andy); nephew, Benjie Adams (Rhonda); four great-nephews; two great-nieces; a great-great-nephew and great-great-niece.
Timmy was preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Helms.