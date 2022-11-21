Paxton Media Group, the parent of The Lancaster News and Carolina Gateway, is one of three rapidly rising “newspaper barons” buying up papers across the country.
Paxton was included in the story, “Meet the regional newspaper barons building large chains around the country” by Greg Burns on Northwestern University’s Medill Local News Initiative website.
In July when the story was written, Paxton owned 115 papers in 10 Southern and Midwestern states. Now it owns 126.
Paxton is ranked fifth among the 16th largest newspaper chains in terms of number of papers owned. Gannett is No. 1 with 487, followed by Tribune/Media News Group (Digital First) with 190, Lee Enterprise with 152 and Adams Publishing Group with 142. However, the top four chains are all shedding papers, not acquiring them like Paxton.
The company nearly doubled in size when it purchased Landmark Community Newspapers’ 46 papers in 2021, for a total of 119 papers then.
Landmark Community Newspapers Inc., owned by the Batten family, owned The Lancaster News for 32 years, as well as Carolina Gateway, The (Chester) News & Reporter and (Pageland) Progressive Journal.
In the last two years, Paxton bought 66 papers, including the Landmark papers, but also sold five and closed or merged 10.
It has consolidated design, back-office and printing operations across the company to streamline processes and reduce expenses.
The other two rising paper barons are CherryRoad Media of New Jersey, which owns 63 papers in 10 Midwestern states; and Ogden Newspapers in West Virginia, which owns 101 papers in 18 states.
According to the story, Paxton or Cherry Road bought two-thirds of the 82 papers Gannett sold in the past two years.
It said six of the 10 largest newspaper owners are regional chains, with 50 to 142 papers each. Three of those regional chains are less than 10 years old, while the other three, like Paxton, have been family-operated for generations.
“The merger-and-acquisition activity is a bright spot in an otherwise bleak marketplace for traditional local news,” said the story, part of Medill’s ‘State of Local News’ series. “As COVID-19 disrupted life and work, the U.S. continued to bleed newspapers. Community after community lost its access to traditional local news coverage — with the least affluent markets faring much worse than others.”
The U.S. lost 360 newspapers between late 2019 and the end of May 2022, the story said. “All but 24 of those shuttered papers were weeklies, many in economically struggling markets.
Most of the communities they served did not get a replacement in digital or print form.
“The U.S. has lost one-fourth of its newspapers since 2005 and is on track to lose one-third by 2025, creating vast areas without local news coverage,” the story said.
“More than 70 million U.S. citizens live in these ‘news deserts,’ or communities at high risk of becoming news deserts.”
“This is a nation increasingly divided journalistically between those who live and work in communities where there is an abundance of local news and those who don’t,” said Penelope Abernathy, visiting professor at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications — and the primary author of the State of Local News 2022 Report.
“Invariably, the economically struggling, traditionally underserved communities that need local journalism the most are the very places it is most difficult to sustain either print or digital news organizations.”