A toddler was shot in the chest Monday at a Lancaster apartment.
The injury was reported about 1 p.m. Aug. 15 when officers responded to MUSC-Lancaster Medical Center, where they found that the child had been shot in the upper right chest.
The child has been flown to a nearby medical facility. The child’s condition is unknown at this time.
It was unclear what let to the child being shot.
Upon investigation, officers discovered that the incident happened at the child’s residence in the Palmetto Place Apartment Complex. Officers searched the apartment and found blood on the floor in one of the upstairs bedrooms.
One person is in custody in connection with the case, which is under investigation by the Lancaster Police Department and Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force.
Anyone with information about this incident should call the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1171, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or the Special Operations Unit at 803-283-1174 or the anonymous tip line at 803-289-6040.
Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.
