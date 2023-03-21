LANCASTER — Mrs. Toni Lynn Craig Starnes, 60, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023.

She was born March 13, 1963, in Lancaster, daughter of the late John Edward Craig and Peggy Ballard Craig. She was the wife of the late Johnny Mac Starnes. Toni’s mother Peggy passed away when Toni was just a baby, so she was raised by Kathryn B. and Jasper Horton, who she loved just as her parents.

