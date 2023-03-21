LANCASTER — Mrs. Toni Lynn Craig Starnes, 60, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023.
She was born March 13, 1963, in Lancaster, daughter of the late John Edward Craig and Peggy Ballard Craig. She was the wife of the late Johnny Mac Starnes. Toni’s mother Peggy passed away when Toni was just a baby, so she was raised by Kathryn B. and Jasper Horton, who she loved just as her parents.
Toni graduated from the University of South Carolina, earning her bachelor’s degree. She retired from Lancaster County School District after serving in many different roles. Her students were very special to her, and she loved them dearly. There was never a time when students didn’t make a point to speak to her outside of school when they saw her. Toni loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them as much as possible. She was very supportive of her sons’ careers and racing endeavors. Toni was a lifelong member of Camp Creek United Methodist Church.
Toni is survived by her two sons, Jason Starnes and Justin Starnes (Ashley); three grandchildren, Hope Starnes, James Starnes and Sara Starnes; a brother, Johnny Craig; three sisters, Mitzi Hammond (Ray), Jeannie Horton (Roxanne), Billie Ann Mackey (Sammy); a daughter-in-law, Heather Starnes; and many nieces and nephews.
Toni was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Starnes; her parents, John and Peggy Craig; and parents who raised her, Kathryn and Jasper Horton.
The celebration of life service for Toni was 3 p.m. Monday, March 20, at Camp Creek United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Mike Catoe and Dr. Jesse Adams. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Toni’s favorite color was purple, so attendees were asked to wear purple attire or accessories in memory of Toni.
The family received friends from 5 to 7p.m. Sunday, March 19, at Burgess Funeral Home.
For those who wish, memorials may be made to Camp Creek United Methodist Church, 4721 Great Falls Highway, Lancaster, SC 29720; or ALS, 1800 N. Prospect Ave., Suite 4B, Milwaukee, WI 53202.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mrs. Toni Starnes.