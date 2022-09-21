County leaders have grown weary with developers who want to build apartments in the Panhandle.
The issue came up at the Sept. 12 meeting of Lancaster County Council when its members approved separate plans to build more than 600 additional apartments along Charlotte Highway.
“I think at some point, we’ve got to stop, look and listen at what we’re doing in the Panhandle,” said County Councilman Larry Honeycutt.
“I know the word ‘moratorium’ has not set very well with us. I’ve brought it up before, but we need to take a look at what we are doing up there,” he said.
Honeycutt lamented that apartments under construction in Indian Land are already creating a nightmare for motorists.
“In two years, you won’t hardly be able to get on Harrisburg Road for traffic,” he said. “It’s going to be awful and here we keep packing them in. We need to stop and take a look at what we are doing. We are creating a mess…. I’m all for growth, but I’m not for this kind of growth.”
Redstone Investors wants to build 370 apartment units on 26 acres near the intersection of U.S. 521 and S.C. 160.
Two Capital Partners wants to build 238 apartments on 43 acres near the intersection of U.S. 521 and Northfield Drive.
The Redstone plan changes the zoning classification from regional business district to mixed-use (MX) district.
It passed the final reading by a 5-2 vote with council members Allen Blackmon and Terry Graham opposed.
Blackmon is alarmed that developers are not bringing rezoning requests for single-family homes before the county’s planning department and are instead building apartment complexes to sell.
“Everything we are getting is for multifamily. Is that what we want this county to be? That’s what we’re creating and have created for the last year or two, lately,” he said.
Graham, who represents part of Indian Land, cast the lone vote against the Two Capital Partners plan.
Noise, traffic, parking and the impact of apartments on county schools were cited as areas of concern.
“I have talked to a lot of people in the last 30 days…. They are concerned about all the apartments and the strain that it is going to put on the infrastructure,” Graham said.
Council also approved a master plan and development agreement for Redstone and a development agreement with Two Capital Partners for the two complexes.
The Redstone plan includes 370 apartment/townhome units, 2,400 square feet of non-residential development and one commercial building on 25-plus acres.
The Two Capital Partners plan includes a 238-unit apartment complex and commercial outparcels on 50 acres.
Housing market change
According to a recent report from the National Association of Home Builders, the housing market has softened because of rising construction costs, and interest rates have driven up costs so much that potential home buyers can’t come up with the down payments needed to purchase a home.
That, in turn, is fueling an increase in apartment building.
More than 800,000 apartment units are estimated to be under construction this year in the United States, a 40-year high.
“There’s a large number of households who need a place to live, who are remaining longer or seeking out the rental housing market,” said Rob Dietz, the National Association of Home Builders’ chief economist.
The inability to afford a new home results in higher demand for apartments, higher rents and higher returns on investment in new apartment projects by developers.
Having that high-density apartment/townhome building trend north of S.C. 5 spill over into more rural parts of the county that are better suited for single-family homes worries Lancaster County Council Chairman Steve Harper.
Harper noted that the amount of property zoned medium density residential (MDR) with sewer access is limited.
“If you’ve got any property zoned MDR, we can forget single-family subdivisions,” Harper said. “Ain’t nobody gonna sell their property to anybody that wants to put two to two-and-a-half units per acre on it. That’s over with…. You would be crazy to sell something with two-and-a-half units-per-acre approval when, sooner or later, you’re going to get something approved at eight to nine units per acre that brings you two or three times the money.”
