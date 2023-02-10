The legal team representing community members in the class-action lawsuit against local paper mill New-Indy will host a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 at CrossRidge Center, 2001 Parkway Drive, Indian Land.
Plaintiffs in the litigation allege New-Indy has been emitting foul-smelling and harmful pollutants and contaminants, such as hydrogen sulfide, methyl mercaptan and methanol into the air and discharging inadequately treated wastewater into the Catawba River.
Since filing a class-action lawsuit against New-Indy in May 2021, the court-appointed co-lead interim class counsel have continued to investigate New-Indy’s dangerous emissions and work to hold the company accountable.
On behalf of area residents, they have sought to intervene in the litigation between the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and New-Indy, filed a separate lawsuit against the mill for violations of the Clean Air Act, and submitted notice of their intent to file a lawsuit related to violations of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act and Clean Water Act.
Attorneys taking part in the meeting include Thomas E. “Tommy” Pope with Elrod Pope Law Firm, T. David Hoyle with Motley Rice, and Philip C. Federico and Chase T. Brockstedt, both with Baird Mandalas Brockstedt Federico & Cardea.