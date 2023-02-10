The legal team representing community members in the class-action lawsuit against local paper mill New-Indy will host a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 at CrossRidge Center, 2001 Parkway Drive, Indian Land.

Plaintiffs in the litigation allege New-Indy has been emitting foul-smelling and harmful pollutants and contaminants, such as hydrogen sulfide, methyl mercaptan and methanol into the air and discharging inadequately treated wastewater into the Catawba River.

