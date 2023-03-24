LANCASTER — Toy Michael “Mike” Vick, 76, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at his home.
He was born Aug. 6, 1946, in Lancaster, the son of the late Toy Ezra Lee Vick and the late Sara Mahaffey Vick. He was the husband of Barbara Bundy Vick.
Mr. Vick retired from Joslyn Clark Control after 48 years of dedication and hard work for a job he loved. He enjoyed golfing and riding motorcycles. Mr. Vick was a 50-year member of Camp Creek Masonic Lodge No. 317. He was a family man who loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Mr. Vick is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara Vick; his daughter, Becky Steele, and her husband, Rick; and his two grandchildren, Tabatha Steele and Billy Steele.
He was preceded in death by his son, Billy McAbee; his parents, Toy and Sara Vick; and his brother, Kenneth Wayne Vick.
The celebration of life service for Mr. Vick will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Zion United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. John Howell. Burial will be held privately at a later date.
The family will receive friends following the service in the church’s family life center.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Zion United Methodist Church, 1665 Zion Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
An online guest register is available for condolences on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mr. Mike Vick.