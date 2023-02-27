A Father’s Way annual celebrity basketball game is back, and the Trailblazers are ready to have a blast on Friday, March 3, when the Harlem Magic Masters come to town.

“We are really excited for the return of the Harlem Magic Masters,” said Tyrom Faulkner, executive director of A Father’s Way. “We didn’t get to play this team last year, but look forward to playing them and bringing three times the energy of last year.”

