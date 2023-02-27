A Father’s Way annual celebrity basketball game is back, and the Trailblazers are ready to have a blast on Friday, March 3, when the Harlem Magic Masters come to town.
“We are really excited for the return of the Harlem Magic Masters,” said Tyrom Faulkner, executive director of A Father’s Way. “We didn’t get to play this team last year, but look forward to playing them and bringing three times the energy of last year.”
Last year, the Trailblazers played the Harlem Wizards in the celebrity hoops game, raised an estimated $8,000 for A Father’s Way.
The nonprofit has been hosting the celebrity basketball game since 2009. And it looks forward every year to bringing the community together to enjoy the magic.
“The game really brings together the community together,” Faulkner said. “This also helps us present to the community what A Father’s Way is really about. We want to embrace every dad out there.”
A Father’s Way is a nonprofit that helps dads in Lancaster, Chester, Union and York counties. Through classes and different curriculums, fathers can receive tools to not only be a better man, but be a better father.
“When we help build better fathers, we help build better communities,” Faulkner said. “We build positive engagement with their families and how to embrace each other, so we can learn from each other. One way we are going to do that at the game is to ask all fathers associated with A Father’s Way to stand at the basketball game.”
The game between the Harlem Magic Masters and the Trailblazers tips off at 7 p.m.
The Trailblazers includes members of the community and A Father’s Way sponsors. Team members are Seth Graves from Keck & Wood Inc., James Bartholomew from Lee’s Cleaners, Alfred Seegars from the Lancaster Fire Department, Sheritha Whitener, assistant principal at McDonald Green Elementary School, NaKeem Crawford with Lancaster County School District Maintenance Department, Armani Reed from the 6th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, and Brennan Van Laanen, Lewis “Blue” Johnson, Rhylee Blackmon, Argenis Sabala and Marlon Smith from Nutramax Laboratories.
“We are very grateful to our players and sponsors,” Faulkner said. “It’s good to see the community come together and support our cause to help fathers.”
Nutramax Laboratories is the presenting sponsor for this year’s game, and the half-time show is sponsored by Founders Federal Credit Union.
“The kids will love this half-time show,” Faulkner said. “We are going to have games for the kids to play and the Harlem Magic Masters will be signing basketballs. It will be really great to engage with the kids.”
A Father’s Way also thanks all of its event sponsors. Gold level sponsors include AJ Mechanical Services, USC Lancaster, Keck & Wood and Janice M. Mathias State Farm. Silver level sponsors include David Stand AME Zion, Marsha Patterson State Farm, Lancaster Breakfast Rotary Club, Burns Ford, Rucker & Rucker Holdings, Lee’s Cleaners and Trimnal & Myers.
“It’s amazing to see all the support we receive,” Faulkner said. “We will always try to raise funds ourselves, so we can keep growing and keep our services going. It also shows our sponsors we are willing to work to keep ourselves going.”
The Harlem Magic Masters will play the local Trailblazers at 7 p.m. March 3 at the Lancaster High School gym, 325 Woodland Drive, Lancaster. Advance tickets — $8 for students and seniors and $10 for others — are on sale now at A Father’s Way, 105 S. Wylie St., Lancaster. Tickets are $2 more at door. For details, call 803-283-3444 or 803-289-9042.
“I am just as excited today as I was when I first started with A Father’s Way,” Faulkner said. “Friday night is going to be a blast, so come on out.”