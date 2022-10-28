LANCASTER — Travis Shane Carter, 46, died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.
LANCASTER — Travis Shane Carter, 46, died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.
The family will hold a private service at a later date.
Travis was born Nov. 16, 1975, in Rock Hill, a son of Hazel Stuart Carter and the late Sarah Elizabeth Wilson Carter.
Travis is survived by his father; daughters, Anna Roddey (Jason) and Kyleigh Carter; sons, Triston Carter (Taylor), Justin Carter, and Tyler Carter; grandchildren, Addison Roddey and Forrest Roddey; brothers, Brian Carter (Katie) and Jeb Carter (Jennifer); and half brother, Jonathan Wilson.
He was preceded in death by half brother, Justin Wilson.
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home is caring for the family.