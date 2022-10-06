The world-renowned trio Astralis Chamber Ensemble will perform at the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16.
The Florida-based troupe was founded a decade ago by flutist Angela Massey. The trio has decades of experience playing major venues nationally and abroad.
The ensemble includes Massey, along with her husband, Kris Marshall, who plays the trumpet. Completing the trio is pianist Caroline Owen.
The ensemble present concerts for mixed instrumentation across the country and past performances have been described as “captivating” and “dazzling!” They have delighted audiences all over the world.
They last performed at the Red Rose City on Valentine’s Day when Massey and Marshall shared a little of their love story with the audience.
The two became engaged and wed in the pandemic year of 2020. The couple married in a small ceremony in the North Carolina mountains.
The ensemble’s mission meshes well with the Cultural Arts Center’s, which is to make classical music accessible for everyone.
Massey, a South Carolina native, is looking forward to performing in the Palmetto State.
“It’s always a treat to bring our work and music to audiences in my home state of South Carolina,” Massey said. “We put a lot of thought and work into making each performance unique and a gift to the people in Lancaster.”
They will also be sharing the good news that they are expecting their first child.
“This concert is a special one that brings together my interest in French music and Impressionist art, as well as performing with my husband before our baby girl joins us in November,” Massey said.
The trio will present “Fractured Light,” a charming and captivating concert experience focusing on the use of color in music during the Impressionist movement in France. It features works by Debussy, Gaubert, an Impressionist-inspired trio by Yuko Uebayashi, and other works by Scriabin, Ketting and Alan Elkins.
This will be Astralis Chamber Ensemble’s fourth performance at the CAC. Chamber music has been described as the music of friends and it is a perfect fit for the amazing acoustics of the music hall.
CAC organizer John Craig said “Fractured Light” will be a great autumn concert.
“Angela Massey and her ensemble always deliver a beautiful and enlivened performance at the CAC,” Craig said. “That’s why we have them here a couple times a year. Each of their programs is different — different musical theme, varying team composition and instruments.”
He said each time they visit we learn more about the world of classical music.
Massey and Marshall now live in Fort Meyers, Fla., which took a direct hit from Catagory 4 Hurricane Ian.
“Our hearts go out to all our friends from Sanibel, Captiva, Pine Island, Cape Coral, Fort Meyers and Naples,” Massey said.
They will continue their tour and look forward to healing through their music.
Massey has been a featured soloist with the Tryon Concert Association and Kosciusko Foundation in New York City. Marshall is the principal trumpet with the Southwest Florida Symphony Orchestra, Venice Symphony and has performed with many orchestras in Florida, including the Jacksonville Symphony, Charlotte Symphony, Naples Philharmonic and the Florida Orchestra. Owen is a native of Atlanta, Ga., and earned her doctorate of music in piano performance in May from Florida State University. Owen performs as a soloist and collaborator and has played throughout the United States and Europe.
The Cultural Arts Center is housed in the Old Presbyterian Church, 307 W. Gay St. For this and future concerts, Craig encourages those interested to buy their tickets early, $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased at www.lcshp.org. Patrons are encouraged to call 803-287-6826 if they have any difficulties on the website.
Follow Astralis Chamber Ensemble on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. For more on Caroline Owen, visit www.carolineowenpiano.com.