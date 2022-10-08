After the game was tied at seven points, the Northwestern Trojans reeled off 47 unanswered points for a commanding 54-7 win over the Indian Land Warriors.
The big plays came early and often for Northwestern High School during the Friday, Oct. 7, game. The loss drops the Warriors to 1-1 in Region 3-4A and 5-2 overall on the season.
"We know what our style of football looks like,” said Indian Land High School head coach Adam Hastings. “It's playing smart football, running the ball and convert.
"Too many times we were stuck in fourth and longs. We can't get caught in the situations we did. When you look at this game, it came down to first and third downs. We can't be stuck in third and longs on offense, and third and short on defense.
"They (Northwestern) do a good job in the screen game, forcing us to think and react. We don't want our players thinking on defense, just react. We had five three and outs. When you have those three and outs, you can't get your feet in the game on offense."
After the Warriors went three and out, the Trojans struck quickly. Zilon Arnold put Northwestern out in front 7-0 with a 34-yard touchdown run. After a personal foul on the kickoff, Indian Land was pinned all the way back at its 3-yard line. A huge roughing the passer on third down kept the drive alive.
Indian Land’s Myles Stinson tied the game at 7-7 with a 21-yard run as the Warriors marched 97 yards in 12 plays for their only score.
After that, it was all Trojans. Finley Polk found Elijah Caldwell on two passes, which helped push the score to 21-7. The first was a 21-yard touchdown with Caldwell all alone in the end zone. Their 51-yard connection set up Polk’s 4-yard touchdown run.
The second quarter saw the Trojans quickly march 59 yards and 73 yards for the halftime score. Turbo Richard scored from 30 yards, with Caldwell running in the two-point conversion. Caldwell and Polk connected on three passes for all 73 yards, including the last 45 yards for the score. Richard ran in the two-point conversion to make it 37-7 at the half.
In the second half, Richard set up the next score with a 35-yard kickoff return. The Trojans took advantage of the short field. He finished off the drive with a 10-yard run to stretch the lead to 44-7.
The Trojans continued to run the ball well, setting up Matthew Fish's 27-yard field goal early in the fourth. With a little over five minutes left in the game, Kamari Chiles sprinted 25 yards for the final score.
Richard, Polk and Caldwell all had big games for Northwestern. Polk went 16-for-24 for 243 yards and two touchdowns. Caldwell had nine catches for 183 yards and both touchdown receptions. Richard rushed for 142 yards on 15 carries and two scores as well.
Indian Land is back in Rock Hill for a game at South Pointe High School at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.