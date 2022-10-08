IDLSPTS-10-12-22 IL FOOTBALL Myles Stinson

Indian Land's Myles Stinson gets tackled in the end zone after scoring the Warriors' lone touchdown during their Oct. 7 home game against Northwestern High School.

 Rick Johnson

After the game was tied at seven points, the Northwestern Trojans reeled off 47 unanswered points for a commanding 54-7 win over the Indian Land Warriors.

The big plays came early and often for Northwestern High School during the Friday, Oct. 7, game. The loss drops the Warriors to 1-1 in Region 3-4A and 5-2 overall on the season.

