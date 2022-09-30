ROCK HILL — Northwestern High School finished strong to ensure a happy homecoming for 2022.
The No. 4-ranked Trojans built a 24-9 halftime lead and put away the game with a 34-7 second-half charge for a 58-16 Region 3-4A win over Lancaster High School on Thursday, Sept. 29. in Rock Hill’s District 3 Stadium.
The game was played a day early due to expected heavy rain and wind from Hurricane Ian on Friday.
“Our players battled and competed, but Northwestern had a few more weapons, which made a difference,” said Lancaster head coach Marcus Surratt. “They were coming off their first loss and opening region play after a bye week, so we knew they would be ready to play.”
The 5-1 Trojans, coming off a 28-7 home loss to Class 5A power Gaffney, got rolling in the second half after Lancaster’s Mikal McCollum bolted 27 yards to make it 30-18 in the third period.
From that point, it was all Trojans, with Turbo Richard, who ran for three scores and 210 yards, scoring his third touchdown on a 45-yard run. Before the Bruins’ McCollum scored in the third period, Richard ran in from 5 yards out.
His first score snapped a scoreless draw, with Richard reaching the end zone on a 5-yard scamper in the opening period.
His third touchdown ignited the Trojans’ attack, with Elijah Caldwell snagging his second touchdown pass, a 12-yarder, on the windy night. Caldwell, who had six catches for 108 yards, had a 9-yard touchdown pass from Finley Polk in the first half.
Northwestern finished with Jaylen Burris catching a 39-yard touchdown pass from Greer Hopkins and Kamari Chiles running in from 13 yards out.
Early on, the Bruins battled.
Richard gave Northwestern a 7-0 lead on his first touchdown, but McCollum answered with a nifty 73-yard dash and Daniel Vincent’s extra point for a 7-7 tie with 9:03 in the opening quarter.
McCollum had a big night for the Bruins, rushing for 157 yards on 12 carries and two scores.
Then, as they did in the second half, the Trojans responded with a pair of touchdowns.
Zilon Arnold capped a 68-yard drive in eight plays on a 5-yard touchdown run.
Caldwell made it 21-7 on the first of his two scoring catches, grabbing a 9-yard toss from Polk to finish a 44-yard drive for a 21-7 lead.
Lancaster sliced into the Trojans’ lead, earning two points on a safety after a high punt snap sailed over the punter’s head and out of the end zone.
Northwestern got it back as Matthew Fish, who kicked five extra points, drilled a 19-yard field goal to end the half for a 24-9 Trojans halftime lead.
In the second half, Lancaster, which fell to 3-3 and 0-1 in region play, fought back, but the Trojans responded in a big way to seal the homecoming win.
“This is a tough region and you have to be consistent and make plays throughout the game,” Surratt said. “You can’t have a lull. We did make Northwestern earn their points with no turnovers and a few penalties. We will continue to work to make a difference.”
In addition to McCollum’s rushing, Zi Moffatt had five catches for 39 yards and two rushes for 21 yards.
JaRon Stevenson was 9-for-19 passing for 87 yards.
Lancaster returns home Friday, Oct. 7, to face South Pointe in Region 3-4A play.