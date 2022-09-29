The National Weather Service has now issued a tropical storm warning for Lancaster County with 3-6 inches of rain and high winds expected here as Hurricane Ian moves inland over the next several days.

The warning means tropical storm-force winds of 36 to 73 mph are expected across the S.C. midlands within the next 36 hours.

