The National Weather Service has now issued a tropical storm warning for Lancaster County with 3-6 inches of rain and high winds expected here as Hurricane Ian moves inland over the next several days.
The warning means tropical storm-force winds of 36 to 73 mph are expected across the S.C. midlands within the next 36 hours.
According to the latest information, sustained winds between 20-30 mph are possible, with wind gusts up to 60 mph.
The tropical storm warning area includes Lancaster, Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Edgefield, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lee, Lexington, McCormick, Newberry, Orangeburg, Richland, Saluda and Sumter counties.
Hurricane warnings have also been issued for the entire state of South Carolina. Ian is forecast to go back into the Atlantic Ocean and strengthen before making another landfall Friday, Sept. 30, in the Charleston area as a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of about 90 mph.
Ian weakened to a tropical storm across Florida on Thursday morning, Sept. 29, but the National Hurricane Center expects the system will regain hurricane strength Thursday evening off the northeast Florida coast.
Residents in the tropical storm warning area can expect potential impacts such as damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds and unanchored mobile homes, as well as steady rains and some flooding, the weather service reported.
Unsecured lightweight objects may be blown about, with large tree limbs broken off. Some shallow-growing trees may snap or be uprooted with fences and roadway signs blown over.
Motorists can also expect to find a few roads impassable from debris, with hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways.
Scattered power and communications outages may also occur across the area.
Tornadoes are not expected, though some showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds may occur.
Residents are urged to report damaging winds or flooding to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 283-4136.
