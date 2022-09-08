HEATH SPRINGS — The town of Heath Springs is looking for a new administrator.
Jason Truesdale submitted a two-sentence resignation letter Saturday, Sept. 3, to town leaders.
“I’m writing to inform you that I am resigning from my position as town administrator immediately. It has been a great opportunity serving the community,” Truesdale’s letter reads.
Truesdale, 41, was hired as the town administrator in July 2019. He declined to comment about his future career plans, only saying that he has a new job.
A Rich Hill native and University of South Carolina graduate, Truesdale spent much of his early life in the Heath Springs area. He attended Heath Springs Elementary and Andrew Jackson Middle School before his family moved to Lancaster.
“I am very happy to have had the opportunity to contribute to the community and work with the people of Heath Springs and Lancaster County as a whole,” Truesdale said. “From a personal standpoint, it has been some very rewarding work. It’s a great town.”
The Heath Springs Town Council held a special meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, to discuss the matter.
The only item on the agenda was executive session to discuss a personnel matter.
After meeting behind closed doors for more than an hour, the council came back into session and Mayor Eddie Moore made the following statement.
“Our town administrator, Jason Truesdale, resigned on Saturday, Sept. 3. The Town Council met in executive session on Thursday, Sept. 8, to discuss the vacancy in the position of town administrator. We are being proactive in beginning the process of finding a new administrator in a timely and thorough manner,” the mayor said.
The town has gone through several lean years due to an alarming shortfall in its water and sewer funds.
There was a deficit of more than $100,000 in the town’s water and sewer funds for the 2021-22 fiscal year that ended June 30.
Much of the deficit can be traced to the town not raising water rates since 2013. In June, Heath Springs Town Council voted to raise its water and sewer rates by 14%, which has angered some of its customers.
There are major issues with Heath Springs’ water and sewer systems relating to its age that have impacted the town’s bottom line.
Homeowners in Heath Springs don’t pay property taxes to the town. Its revenue comes from fees for water, sewer and garbage services, business licenses and the local option sales tax.
The town is going after some of the $900 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant funds that the state has set aside for water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure projects.
In addition, town officials are working to develop a master plan to revamp the park in front of town hall.
“There is a lot of work to be done and a lot of things that Heath Springs will benefit from,” Truesdale said. “I will always have a great appreciation for the residents and the entire community.”
Follow reporter Greg Summers on Twitter @GregSummersTLN or contact him at 803-339-6869.