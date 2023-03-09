CHARLOTTE — Daylight saving time begins this Sunday, March 12, and the American Red Cross Greater Carolinas Region reminds everyone to TURN your clocks forward one hour and TEST your smoke alarms.

Did you know working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half? That’s why it’s critical to “Turn and Test” and take these lifesaving steps to stay safe from home fires, the nation’s most frequent disaster:

