Two people were recently arrested in Lancaster during a traffic stop for drug trafficking.
Alisha Rae Potts, 33, and John Wayne Gay Jr., 34, were arrested during a traffic stop Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Two people were recently arrested in Lancaster during a traffic stop for drug trafficking.
Alisha Rae Potts, 33, and John Wayne Gay Jr., 34, were arrested during a traffic stop Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Potts was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche when police noticed the tag, which was expired, belonged to another vehicle. Agents with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force stopped Potts on Chesterfield Avenue.
Gay was the only passenger in the vehicle, which agents searched.
“The narcotics agents and all our officers are continuously paying attention to little things, which sometimes lead to significant arrests as in this case,” said Sheriff Barry Faile.
“These two were riding around in an improperly operated vehicle with alcohol, drugs, paraphernalia and a gun strewn all around the truck. We were happy to help them clean the truck up a little bit and give them a place to stay for a while.”
Two open beers, along with various drugs and drug paraphernalia, were found in the vehicle. Agents seized 5.27 grams of oxycodone pills, 21.53 grams of methamphetamine, 2.76 grams of fentanyl, 222 grams of marijuana, morphine and clonazepam. They also found two marijuana grinders, digital scales, a glass smoking pipe and baggies. A .45-caliber pistol was also found in the vehicle.
Potts and Gay were charged with trafficking oxycodone (4-14 grams), trafficking meth (10-28 grams), possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, morphine, clonazepam and marijuana, carrying a pistol and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
Gay was also charged with possession of a pistol by a person convicted of a crime of violence.
Both are still in jail at the Lancaster County Detention Center.
Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.