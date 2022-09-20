DRUG ARREST

A 45-caliber pistol and six kinds of drugs were recovered during the search of the vehicle Alisha Rae Potts and John Wayne Gay Jr. were in when they were arrested Tuesday, Sept. 13.

 courtesy of Lancaster County Sheriff's Office

Two people were recently arrested in Lancaster during a traffic stop for drug trafficking.

Alisha Rae Potts, 33, and John Wayne Gay Jr., 34, were arrested during a traffic stop Tuesday, Sept. 13.

