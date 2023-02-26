ANDERSON — A two-time champ and a first-time champ were crowned during the individual state wrestling championships this weekend.
Indian Land High School’s Josh Horn won a state championship at 106 pounds and Buford High’s Justin Pardue won his second state title, this time at 220 pounds, during the two-day event Feb. 24-25 at the Anderson Civic Center.
Pardue won his second state title in a second weight class. Last year, he won it in the heavyweight class, but dropped down to 220 pounds this year.
He won the title Saturday with a second-period pin over Bishop England’s Cole Preditsch. He said the key to winning was wrist control.
In comparing his two state titles, Pardue said the one this year showed better competition.
“There was better wrestling this year,” he said. “It was more of a competitive weight class.”
Pardue has one more weekend of wrestling in his prep career as part of the North-South All-Star weekend March 3-4 in North Myrtle Beach.
He will be attending Coker University to wrestle for them after graduation.
Indian Land's Horn is just a freshman this season, but has been on the wrestling mat since he was 5 years old. Those 10 years of wrestling prepped him for Saturday when he beat Hilton Head’s William Jakeway by 12-6.
“I was really calm going into it,” Horn said. “I was trying to keep my head clear. I was out of my head in the first period. After I got on top, I knew I was going to control the match.”
Horn and Pardue were two of 16 local male wrestlers and a dozen female wrestlers to compete in the tournaments.
Besides the two boys state champions, Andrew Jackson’s Kaden Hornsby finished third in the 2A 170-pound weight class. Lancaster’s Damajae Hayden finished fourth at 126 pounds in the 4A division, along eith Buford’s Mason Deese (138) and Antonio Amos (152), who also finished fourth in their weight classes.
Girls division
In the girls division of the state tournament, Indian Land had one runner-up and Lancaster had two runners-up.
Addie Shaw finished second at 106 pounds, while La’Unique Belk (160) and Nichya Pembertson (170) also finished second in their weight classes. Lancaster’s Brenda Blackmon finished third at heavyweight with a forfeit win.
Lancaster head coach Ryan Faile said he was proud of where his team was after the weekend.
“This is better than we have done in years,” he said. “It is an improvement. With our girls, I have seen some of the best wrestling I have seen. I am very excited for these girls.”