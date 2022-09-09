Donna Faith Beckham Caskey, 48, and Jonathan Abraham Roof, 43, were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a Poppy Lane home in Lancaster.
Caskey was also charged with firearms offenses.
Agents with the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Narcotics and Violent Crime Task Forces and a sheriff’s office K-9 unit, assisted by the sheriff’s office Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT), searched the home after drugs had been sold from the home on an earlier date. The operation occurred without incident.
Another man was at the home, but was not charged.
A search of the home and a pickup truck in the yard produced suspected drugs and firearms, including 5 grams of cocaine, 2.2 grams of fentanyl, seven grams of methamphetamine, 16 lorazepam pills and a naloxone strip. Drug paraphernalia, including digital scales, was also found. Two rifles, two shotguns and two handguns were also found in the home. One of the shotguns has a shorter barrel than South Carolina law allows.
Both Caskey and Roof were jailed. Each is charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana, naloxone and lorazepam.
Caskey, who is prohibited from possessing firearms based on her criminal history, is also charged with six counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony and one count of possession of a sawed-off shotgun.
Roof was released Sept. 3 on bonds totaling $9,000. Caskey was released Sept. 8 after posting bonds totaling $32,000.
“We found several different types of drugs in this house, along with six firearms, which is always a concern,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “The two don’t mix, and the firearms were not legally possessed. I’m glad we were able to get into this house, remove the drugs and guns, and make these arrests.”
Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.