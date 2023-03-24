Ulyssee “Cebo” Benson, 84, died March 7, 2023.
He was born on June 7, 1938, in Lancaster, a son of the late Leroy Benson and the late Beulah Mackey Benson.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Ulyssee “Cebo” Benson, 84, died March 7, 2023.
He was born on June 7, 1938, in Lancaster, a son of the late Leroy Benson and the late Beulah Mackey Benson.
His funeral service was held at Corinthian Baptist Church in Lathan, Md.
Survivors include his daughters, Renee Bufford Morrow of Lancaster, Oneida Benson of Fort Washington, Md.; son, Maurice Benson of Accokeek, Md.,; 11 grandchildren; four great-grands; six sisters, Dorothy Truesdale, Faye Harris, Mablean McWhirter, Virginia Myers, Jannie Griffin and Bernice Benson, all of Lancaster; and three brothers, James F. Benson, Donald Benson, Ervin Benson.
Condolences may be sent to crawfh@comporium.net.