The maroon and gold swarm was supreme with its sting as the Buford Yellow Jackets engulfed Lee Central High School for 28 first-quarter points on the way to a 56-6 non-region football win at Jackets Stadium.
Buford High School, ranked ninth in the latest Class 2A state media poll at 3-0, opened strong and cruised to the 50-point win in the Friday, Sept. 2, game to boost its best start since 2017.
The Jackets, who cranked out 376 yards total offense, tallied on their first four possessions to take command.
Buford went 65 yards in eight plays, with Tanner Sellers powering in from 2 yards for the first touchdown with 8:34 in the first quarter. Sellers ran for 55 yards in five carries for the night.
“We got off to a good start, and that first drive is always huge,” said Buford head coach Ed Susi. “It builds confidence.”
Buford quickly built on its lead. After a Lee Central punt, the Jackets went 84 yards in four plays, with quarterback Brody Sanders dashing 53 yards for the score. Sanders ran for 81 yards on five carries and scored three touchdowns on the night.
Sanders’ 37-yard pass to Jamari Hough came one snap ahead of his long scoring dash with 3:47 to play in the opening period.
Hough had three catches for 55 yards that night.
Kaden Plyler’s second of eight extra points gave Buford a 14-0 lead.
On the ensuing kickoff, a hustling Mason Deese recovered the ball at the Lee Central 38 to set up the Jackets’ third score. The ball-hawking Deese recovered three straight kickoffs.
Five snaps later, Antonio Amos dashed 9 yards for a 21-0 lead with Plyler’s kick at 2:04 in the opening period. Amos ran for 85 yards on 14 carries and added an interception on defense.
“Buford jumped on us early and we didn’t respond,” said Lee Central head coach Justin Danner. “That’s a good football team and, like a good team, they took care of business early.”
On the next kickoff, Deese came up with the ball at the Lee Central 28, and four plays later, Sanders scored from 9 yards out for a 28-0 spread, with 41.4 seconds to play in the first period.
Early in the second quarter, Aaron Morris’ punt return to the Lee Central 26 set up Sanders’ 26-yard scoring run for a 35-0 edge with 8:46 before the half.
The 1-1 Stallions drove 54 yards for their only points, with Ja’Marion Slater going 5 yards for the touchdown.
Buford quickly answered with Sanders hitting Deese on a 60-yard touchdown pass for a 42-6 lead with 56 seconds left in the half.
Buford, in much the same fashion it opened the game, posted two quick scores after the break.
The Jackets drove 59 yards in six plays, with Sellers sprinting 19 yards for the score for a 49-6 lead with 7:16 in the third period.
At that point, the S.C. High School League’s new rule for a 42-point lead was invoked and the game was played with an automatic running clock.
The Jackets’ final score came some three minutes later, as alert Logan Whitaker returned a fumble 25 yards with 4:30 to play in the third period for the 56-6 lead.
“We knew we had to be more physical, so we came out early and jumped on top,” Sellers said. “We got on top and got on a roll.”
Buford, with a bye week, returns to action Friday, Sept. 16, when the Jackets host the 1-2 Carolina Bearcats, who dropped a 38-6 loss to Covenant Day on Friday night.