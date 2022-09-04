BUFORD FOOTBALL Sapp

Buford High School’s Kaden Sapp, left, battles for tough yards in the Yellow Jackets’ 56-6 home win over Lee Central High School on Friday, Sept. 2.

 Robert Howey/for The Lancaster News

The maroon and gold swarm was supreme with its sting as the Buford Yellow Jackets engulfed Lee Central High School for 28 first-quarter points on the way to a 56-6 non-region football win at Jackets Stadium.

Buford High School, ranked ninth in the latest Class 2A state media poll at 3-0, opened strong and cruised to the 50-point win in the Friday, Sept. 2, game to boost its best start since 2017.

