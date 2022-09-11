INDIAN LAND — The Indian Land Warriors and Fort Mill Yellow Jackets renewed their prep rivalry Friday, Sept. 9, but it didn’t slow Indian Land High’s winning streak.
After a slow start, Indian Land used a bend-but-do-not-break defense and an opportunistic offense to shut out the Jackets, 34-0.
The win puts Indian Land at 4-0 on the season as they had no trouble against their former rivals during the game.
Early on, the Warriors failed to convert on a fourth and 14 from Fort Mill’s 36, but the Yellow Jackets could not capitalize. Fort Mill botched the snap on a 25-yard field goal, coming away with no points on its best drive of the night.
Indian Land used a good mix of running and passing to drive 85 yards in 14 plays. Myles Stinson took it in from 12 yards out to make it 7-0 in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Jaden Singletary’s 6-yard run capped a 65-yard drive, stretching the lead to 14-0.
Just before the break, Warriors’ quarterback Jaxon Scheidt found Dalton Evans down the near side from 33 yards for the halftime score of 21-0. Fort Mill had a chance to respond, but backup quarterback Colin Martin was intercepted by Jaden Peoples to end the half.
Fort Mill fumbled the second-half kickoff, setting up the Warriors at the Yellow Jackets’ 20. Singletary bounced off several tacklers and pushed his way to make it 27-0.
Toward the end of the third quarter, Stinson intercepted Martin and cut across the field, running 69 yards down the far sideline, for the final score of the night.
Indian Land forced five turnovers and stopped the Yellow Jackets four times at or inside the Warriors’ 30. Scheidt was efficient in throwing the ball, going 21-for-27 for 221 and a touchdown for Indian Land.
After the game, ILHS head coach Adam Hastings praised his defense for executing “situational” football.
“We practice with a purpose, practicing our red zone and goal line defense,” he said. “Last year, we struggled in the red zone, scoring in the red zone, and our coaches have done a good job putting the emphasis on that.
“If you look at us as a team last year, we depended on three or four guys. We are doing a good job not being a player-focused offense,” Hastings said. “Myles (Stinson) just has a natural feel of how to play football. His impact on this program will be felt for a long time.”
Up next for Indian Land is a bye week. The Warriors will return to action at home Sept. 23 against Parkwood High School.