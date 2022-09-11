IL FOOTBALL Chase Jones

Indian Land High School football player Chase Jones causes a Fort Mill fumbler during the Warriors’ home game Friday, Sept. 9.

 Courtesy of Jamison Murp

INDIAN LAND — The Indian Land Warriors and Fort Mill Yellow Jackets renewed their prep rivalry Friday, Sept. 9, but it didn’t slow Indian Land High’s winning streak.

After a slow start, Indian Land used a bend-but-do-not-break defense and an opportunistic offense to shut out the Jackets, 34-0.

Trending Videos