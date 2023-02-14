INDIAN LAND — Rugmaker Unique Loom has pledged to raise $1million dollars in donations for the victims of the recent earthquake in Turkey.
The earthquake struck Feb. 6 and had a magnitude of 7.8, striking about 14 miles east of Nurdagi, in Turkey’s Gaziantep province. The region has received at last 100 aftershocks since the quake.
“It is with a heavy heart that we reflect on the devastating and tragic earthquakes. Many are still isolated due to frigid temperatures, while blocked roads are preventing rescue teams from reaching the affected areas and those in need,” said Adeleh Nassri, Unique Loom business development director. “The impact of this disaster has been nothing less than catastrophic, with widespread destruction that has left many without homes and necessities.”
Nassri said the people of Gaziantep have played an immense role in the company’s growth over the last decade. Although the company’s headquarters is in South Carolina, a large portion of its operations are in Gaziantep.
“Our unique position on the ground comes with a major responsibility,” Nassri added.
Currently, two of Unique Loom’s production facilities in Gaziantep have been designated as structurally sound, and they are operating as shelters for those in need. The company has also set up two pop-up kitchens to provide food for those sheltering.
Siblings Jalal, Jasmine and Jonathan Nassri founded Unique Loom in 2000 and created a nonprofit organization called Maman in honor of their mother, who passed away 11 years ago after devoting her life to philanthropy.
The company has established a GoFundMe campaign, which has raised more than $43,000 to support earthquake survivors who have been displaced from their homes.
The company has pledged to match any and all donations, dollar-for-dollar, up to the goal of $1 million to provide the necessities needed for earthquake relief.
“Your contribution, no matter how small, will go a long way in helping the survivors, the country and our employees get back on their feet,” Nassri added. “Your donations will provide food, shelter, warmth, clean water, medical care and other essentials for rebuilding their lives. Please help if you can.”