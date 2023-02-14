LANNWS-02-15-23 UNIQUE LOOM Turkish flag quilt

This quilt depicts an embellished image of the Turkish flag.

 Unique Loom

INDIAN LAND — Rugmaker Unique Loom has pledged to raise $1million dollars in donations for the victims of the recent earthquake in Turkey.

The earthquake struck Feb. 6 and had a magnitude of 7.8, striking about 14 miles east of Nurdagi, in Turkey’s Gaziantep province. The region has received at last 100 aftershocks since the quake.

