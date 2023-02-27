Lancaster County is on the run! The United Way of Lancaster County is proud to announce its inaugural Shamrockin’ 5K & Fun Run.
The fundraising event will be Saturday, March 11, on the campus of Indian Land High School, 6100 Charlotte Highway. You can expect food, games, music and fun for the whole family. Packet pick-up will begin at 7 a.m. on race day, with the race starting promptly at 8 a.m.
Racers will run the traffic loop at the high school, with the race being officially timed using chipped bibs. Awards will be given to the overall race winner and for each age group for the 5K.
Registration for the 5K is $30. Registration for the fun run is $20. All proceeds go toward United Way programs that support the education, health and financial stability of residents of Lancaster County.
The United Way of Lancaster County, which is celebrating its 65th anniversary, has been bringing together organizations, nonprofits, schools, businesses and community members to create community-wide solutions to the most pressing needs in Lancaster County. The United Way funds programs within the County that directly address food insecurity, homelessness and educational/support programs.
As the lead agency for the Lancaster Area Coalition for the Homeless (LACH), the United Way will be opening Lancaster County's only homeless shelter this spring. This facility will be used as a safe place for families and individuals to stay and a hub for educational and support programs in job skills, financial management and personal development.