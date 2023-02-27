LANNWS-03-01-23 UW SHAMROCKIN RUN LOGO

Lancaster County is on the run! The United Way of Lancaster County is proud to announce its inaugural Shamrockin’ 5K & Fun Run.

The fundraising event will be Saturday, March 11, on the campus of Indian Land High School, 6100 Charlotte Highway. You can expect food, games, music and fun for the whole family. Packet pick-up will begin at 7 a.m. on race day, with the race starting promptly at 8 a.m.

Trending Videos