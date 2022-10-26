By USCL Native American Studies Center
Indigenous representation in media and popular culture is the focus of this fall’s expanded 17th Annual Native American Studies Celebration, hosted by USC Lancaster’s Native American Studies Center beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1, and concluding on Nov. 16.
“This November, we’re delighted to host several presenters discussing the theme of Native American Popular Culture,” said Director of Native American Studies Dr. Stephen Criswell.
“Recognizing the growing popularity of such films and shows as ‘Prey,’ ‘Rutherford Falls,’ ‘Dark Winds’ and ‘Reservation Dogs,’ speakers will discuss films, television shows, video games, contemporary dance and other topics related to Native American culture in the 21st century.”
Speakers include dance education specialist Jessica Moore of Columbia College; Chesley “Chez” Oxendine of Tribal Business News; Mato Standing High, Barth Chief Eagle Robinson and Bert Hesse of Wonderlore Studios; Vincent Schilling, journalist, public speaker and editor of Native Viewpoint; and Sandra Schulman, author, curator and filmmaker.
Programming also includes an artist talk and traditional social song and dance demo by Marcus Dunn, an artist talk and painting demo by Tom Farris and a Q&A by “Prey” lead artist Brent Learned.
OceanaGold/Haile Operation, the S.C. Arts Commission and Duke Energy are supporters of the 17th Annual Native American Studies Celebration.
To attend the events virtually, register at the Zoom registration links available on the center’s website and social media platforms.
A schedule of events, Zoom registration links and more information about events are available on the center’s website at www.sc.edu/Lancaster/NAS or its social media pages.