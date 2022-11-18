In April, the University of South Carolina Lancaster and the Arras Foundation sponsored a three-day Personal Finance Bootcamp for middle, high school and college students and their parents or legal guardians. Bootcamp hours were from 6 to 8 p.m. and included dinner for all attendees.
The initial plan estimated 35 attendees and much to the planners’ surprise, 240 people registered for the bootcamp, averaging 150 attendees for each of the three evenings.
USCL personal finance professors Albert Blackmon, Stan Emanual, Phillip Parker, Michael Sherrill and Brandon Newton led the sessions.
The bootcamp’s goal was to equip the attendees with fundamental financial concepts and principles while building self-awareness, confidence and substantial growth, relative to the world of personal finance.
A host of topics was covered, including budgets, financial planning, taxes, insurance, credit reports/scores, emergency funds, home and automobile purchases, retirement and security investments.
During the sessions, participants were afforded many opportunities to assess their retention of materials covered via strategic questions with individually scored answers.
Random raffles were also conducted throughout the three days, which allowed the winning ticket holder to choose from 32 door prizes contributed by community event sponsors — Founders Federal Credit Union, Nutramax Laboratories, Comporium, Sharonview Federal Credit Union, Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce, Gregory Family YMCA, Tacos Olé food truck and USCL.
On Oct. 25, the National Association of Continuing Higher Education (ACHE) awarded its Distinguished Program Award (non-credit) to Albert Blackmon, who organized the bootcamp. It was one of five program awards presented.
USCL Dean Walt Collins and Blackmon graciously accepted the award at the ACHE annual conference in New Orleans, La., where they proudly represented and thanked Lancaster County for allowing the university to be of service to the community.
“We are indeed considering making this an annual Personal Finance Bootcamp during the month of April, which is financial literacy month,” Collins said. The feedback indicated a desire for this and other topics as well.
“I’m proud of our ‘Bootcamp Sergeants,’ aka business professors, and all the staff who help make the program a huge success for our community,” Collins said.
“We are grateful for the partnership with the Arras Foundation and their Horizon Educational Grant and the many business sponsors that assisted in making this FREE Bootcamp accessible to community members. Special thanks to professor Albert Blackmon, who was the brains behind this entire event.”
Blackmon said USCL students provided the impetus for the bootcamp.
“This concept was a result of direct feedback from personal finance (FINA 369) students. Both traditional and non-traditional students would comment they learned so much from the class and they wished they had learned this in middle or high school,” Blackmon said.
“My mission was to complement our campus’s Town & Gown initiative and create an educational platform open to the community. I leveraged my marketing and sales experiences and created a complete plan to execute a bootcamp for personal finance, hence the concept was launched.”