In April, the University of South Carolina Lancaster and the Arras Foundation sponsored a three-day Personal Finance Bootcamp for middle, high school and college students and their parents or legal guardians. Bootcamp hours were from 6 to 8 p.m. and included dinner for all attendees.

The initial plan estimated 35 attendees and much to the planners’ surprise, 240 people registered for the bootcamp, averaging 150 attendees for each of the three evenings.

