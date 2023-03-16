LANNWS-03-18-23 LEARNING LAB

Helping cut the ribbon at the new Palmetto College iCarolina Learning Lab in Kershaw on March 9 are, from left, USCL Dean Dr. Walter Collins, USCL IT Director Blake Faulkenberry, Billy Faulkenberry with the Kershaw library, USC Palmetto College IT Director Bob Dyer, Kershaw Branch Library manager Susan Gandy, Lancaster County Library Director Dr. April Williams, USC Palmetto College Chancellor Dr. Susan Elkins and Dr. Carl Owens, Palmetto College iCarolina Lab project director and Apple Distinguished Educator.

 Shana Dry

KERSHAW — The University of South Carolina Lancaster officially opened a new Palmetto College iCarolina Learning Lab in Kershaw on March 9. The new lab is the second location operated by USC Lancaster.

The new lab, located inside the Kershaw Branch of the Lancaster County Library system, joins seven other labs in Lancaster, Allendale, Clinton, Laurens, Sumter, Union and Walterboro. Begun in early 2022, these labs provide underserved communities in South Carolina with access to high-speed broadband internet.

