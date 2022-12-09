The University of South Carolina Lancaster celebrated the completion of renovations to its Indian Land satellite campus with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 10.
USCL Dean Dr. Walt Collins; Lancaster County School District Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Phipps; Todd Lekan, academic and student affairs associate dean; and Susan Elkins, USC Palmetto College chancellor; gathered at the entrance to cut the ceremonial ribbon.
The renovations were completed in time for USCL to begin offering an expanded array of courses in the new space at Indian Land Middle School this fall, Lekan said.
The Indian Land campus, which opened in 2018, previously used a classroom wing at the old Indian Land High School on a smaller scale, offering fewer classes and generally only at night after the school day ended. However, when the new high school was opened in fall 2021, the school district allowed USCL to turn the old high school’s automotive shop into a fully functional, four-classroom learning center. Construction started in June, and USCL’s renovations have transformed what was Indian Land Middle School’s garage and makeshift wrestling gym into a fully functional, four-classroom learning center. USCL spent $664,000 on the center’s renovations, including upfitting the building with furniture, along with all its new resources, said Buddy Faile, USCL director of operations. He said the building is equipped with all the same new technologies as USCL’s main campus and is fit to host classes like arts and science courses.
The Indian Land campus offers classes such as economics, English, personal finance, math, history, philosophy, Spanish and management classes.
“The reason we wanted a site up there is that the area is growing — we have a lot of our students coming to us from that surrounding area,” Lekan said. “It’s offering students who live up there a convenient place to take some classes.”
Indian Land’s population grew by over 50% from 2010 to 2020, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. It now has an estimated 40,680 residents. “That site will not only offer classes, which it currently does, but could also function as place where community members could gather and have discussions, presentations, things like that,” Lekan said. “I could imagine going forward that that site might be a great place to bring businesses together, offering workshops to their employees. It has potential beyond just courses for college students.” USCL’s vision for the renovated site reaches beyond just its students. Lekan’s goal is to give the community a new asset for local empowerment.
“I totally imagine a painting workshop on a Friday for retired people,” Lekan said. “I could imagine, during the summer, a language immersion class for elementary school students.” For more information about USCL and its Indian Land campus, located at 8063 River Road, visit www.sc.edu or call 803-313-7000.