The United Way of Lancaster County had a lot to celebrate at its annual meeting earlier this summer. The local organization, which is celebrating its 65th anniversary this year, exceeded its campaign goal by $100,000.
The 2021-22 campaign blew past its goal of $285,000, receiving pledges totaling $385,000, due in part to a special fundraiser by Burns Ford in Lancaster for a local homeless shelter.
Collected through many generous donations, fundraisers and hard work, these pledges support meaningful and effective programs offered by the United Way and its partner agencies that improve the health, education and financial stability of everyone in the county.
The United Way announced the results at its 2021-22 Campaign Finale USC Lancaster’s Carole Ray Dowling Center. The June 21 event, which followed the campaign’s “Superheroes” theme, celebrated the United Way’s “Superhero” donors, volunteers and supporters.
The event recognized the exceptional support United Way has received from local businesses, schools and the community through individual and workplace campaigns. Special recognition was given to Comporium Communications as the recipient of the Chairman’s Award.
Other awards for support during the 2021-22 year include:
• Volunteer of the Year — Ashley Collins
• Campaign Coordinator of the Year — Portia Brown with MUSC Health — Lancaster
• Campaign of the Year — Founders Federal Credit Union
• Community Partner of the Year — Burns Ford of Lancaster
• New Campaign of the Year — Lil’ Orbits
• School Campaign of the Year — Heath Springs Elementary
The event was highlighted by having four previous executive directors join current director, Holly Furr, at the event. In attendance were: Jeanne Dean, who led the group 1990-2001; Sharon Novinger, 2001-09; Melanie Outlaw, 2009-17, and Amber Jackson, 2019-22. Furr took over the organization’s top post in February.
“This year, the United Way of Lancaster County celebrates its 65th year, and we recognize that this work started long ago with people who care about this community. I am proud to follow in their footsteps and serve Lancaster County and its people,” Furr said. “The United Way is excited to celebrate this anniversary and we look forward to bringing back some favorite activities, and introducing some new events and activities this year.”
The results of some of the United Way’s programs in the last year were shared at the event. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program filed 1,129 state and federal tax returns. The Stamp Out Hunger campaign with the Letter Carrier’s Union collected over 3,000 pounds of food for HOPE and KARE. The Community Garden provides a place for people to garden and provide food for their families, as well as donations to local food pantries. The Lancaster Area Coalition for Homelessness (LACH) worked on the Point-in-Time Count, Project Connect and Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week, and is partnering with the county on a homeless shelter.
United Way’s local community partners were also recognized: A Father’s Way, Alston Wilkes Society, American Red Cross, Battered But Not Broken, Chester-Lancaster Disabilities and Special Needs Board, Christian Services, Carolina Youth Alliance, Girl Scouts of SC — Mountains to Midlands, HOPE in Lancaster, KARE, Lancaster Children’s Home, Lancaster County Council of the Arts, Lancaster County Council on Aging, Lancaster County First Steps, Lancaster County Partners for Youth, Palmetto Citizens Against Sexual Assault, Safe Passage and The Children’s Council.
In keeping with the theme, a host of volunteers dressed as Superheroes posed for photos with attendees before and after the meal catered by VMEALS and VerShawn Gray.