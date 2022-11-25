WAXHAW, N.C. — Mrs. Valerie Louise Hartless Yates, age 74, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. She was born Dec. 21, 1947, in Roanoke, VA, a daughter of George William Hartless and the late Esther Louise Hodgers and was the wife of Richard Wayne Yates. Mrs. Yates and her husband, Wayne, were Bible translators at JAARS for 38 years. Mrs. Yates was a Child of God, she loved working for the Lord and sharing the Gospel. She was a member of Second Baptist Church Lancaster where she enjoyed worshiping and singing in the choir. Mrs. Yates loved reading, painting, and baking bread. She loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren. Her family will always remember her as the sweetest and most amazing woman and will always cherish her memory.
Mrs. Yates is survived by her husband of 54 years; Wayne Yates; her daughter, Michelle Yates (Susan Marrs), and Kimberly Yates; four grandchildren, Patrick Boatright (Miranda), Amanda Boatright Gulley (Kyle), Samantha Boatright, and Andreo Yates; five great-grandchildren, Marissa Boatright, Isaac McClain, Cayden Boatright, Emery Gulley, and Annistyn Boatright; her father, George Hartless; her brother, Nathan Hartless; and her three sisters, Kathy Sexton, Karen Morris, and Judy Smith (Stewart).